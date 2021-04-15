Rosemary L. Wilhelme, 83
Rosemary L. Wilhelme, of Cedarburg, passed away at the Kathy Hospice in West Bend on April 11, 2021, at the age of 83 years.
Rosemary was born on the family farm in Mequon on August 3, 1937, the daughter of the late Roland Lederer and the late Esther (nee Geier) Lederer. She was later united in marriage to the late Kenneth Wilhelme on June 14, 1958, at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Mequon. Together their marriage was blessed with three sons, Douglas, Michael, and Jeffrey.
Rosemary was very proud of the fact that she received her medical assistant certification back in 1958. She worked for many years with Dr. O’Malley and then went on to work at Sprague as well as Exacto Spring Company.
Rosemary was a person of great faith. She was very active in her church singing in the choir as well as teaching Sunday school. She taught her family the importance of faith and she always led by example. The love she showered upon her grandchildren and great-grandchildren will never be forgotten.
Rosemary is survived by her sons: Mike Sr. (Patsy) Wilhelme and Jeff (Toni) Wilhelme; grandchildren: Jacob (Jamie), Andrew (Patti), Mike Jr. (Stephanie) Thomas (fiance Abby Clausing), Jereme, Erin (fiancé Brad Rintelman), Ryan Wilhelme; and eight great-grandchildren with one on the way. She is further survived by siblings Robert Lederer and Carolyn (Ron) Verfuerth; sisters-in-law Sandra Lederer, Jean Lederer and Karen (Gerry) Tellier; many other relatives and friends.
Rosemary was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Kenneth Wilhelme; her son Douglas Wilhelme; her siblings Dorothy (Don) Geib, Harvey (LeNae) Lederer, Ralph Lederer, sister-in-law Sandy Lederer, George (Pat) Lederer and Fred Lederer.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Cedarburg. Family will greet visitors after the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials of your choice are appreciated. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.muellerfuneralhome.com.
Mueller Funeral Home, Cedarburg, is serving the family. For more information, call 262-377-0380.