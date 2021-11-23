WEST BEND
Roy H. Trott
April 5, 1936 - Nov. 19, 2021
Roy H. Trott, 85, of West Bend was called home to be with the Lord on Friday, November 19, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.
Roy was born on April 5, 1936, in Kohlsville to Harry and Stella (nee Basler) Trott. He was united in marriage to Celia Frank on June 30, 1956, at St. John’s Lutheran in West Bend. Roy worked at the West Bend Parks system for many years. He then worked for various construction companies as a mason and carpenter before starting his own partnership, R&R Home Services. Roy retired in 1998. He was a member of the Moose Lodge, his church council, and was president of his union. Roy and Celia enjoyed snowmobiling in their younger years as well as playing sheepshead. Fishing was his passion and he also enjoyed hunting. Roy especially enjoyed spending time with family and friends and will be missed by all who knew him.
Those Roy leaves behind to cherish his memory include his five children, Stella (Steve) Indermuehle, Cindi (Trace) Roy, Stephen (Beth) Trott, Scott (Marje) Trott, and Sara Vinopal; 14 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. He is further survived by his sister, Doris Hafemann; brother-in-law, William (Margaret) Frank; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, Roy was preceded in death by his three sisters, Vernette (Franklin) Giese, Irene (Earl) Boettcher, and Bernice (Bruno) Wenninger-Hailey; and four sisters-in-law, Angie Nichols, Barbara D’Aoust, Naomi Patton, and Kathleen Schneiter.
Funeral service for Roy will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 29, 2021 at the Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend, with Pastor David Schoob officiating. Interment at Washington County Memorial Park in West Bend.
Roy’s family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home on Monday from 10:00 a.m until the time of service.
Memorials to Trinity Lutheran Church in West Bend preferred.
The Myrhum Patten Miller & Kietzer Funeral Home of West Bend has been entrusted with Roy’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.