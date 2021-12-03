Roy Wildt
Dirk Wildt and Stevie Mistele-Wildt of Cobblestone Builders announce with great sadness that the founder of Cobblestone Builders, Roy Wildt and Dirk’s dad, has passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021.
A proud Korean War veteran Roy was larger than life not only in stature but with his compassion for others always willing to help those in need and was generous to many. From his humble beginnings, Roy became a well-known and successful businessman starting various companies and partnerships from Wildt/Dittmar Realty, Champagne Charlie’s, and Cobblestone Realty and Development Corp., now known as Cobblestone Builders. Later in life he found a passion for motorcycles owning several Harley-Davidsons and enjoyed traveling to the Caribbean, golf and watching football.
Visitation will be Tuesday, December 7, from 9:00 to 11:00 AM at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, N89-W16297 Cleveland Ave., Menomonee Falls, followed by a funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Graveside service with military honors will be Wednesday, December 8, at 10:00 a.m., at Valhalla Memorial Park, 5402 N. 91st St., Milwaukee. Please meet inside cemetery gate at 9:45 a.m. for procession to grave site.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Disabled American Veterans in his honor.