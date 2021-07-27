Ruby Elizabeth Weyer
Ruby Elizabeth Weyer (nee Goeden), age 91, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at The Kathy Hospice in West Bend.
Ruby was a long-time resident of Allenton. Most recently Ruby lived at Cedar Ridge Apartments with her husband, Rex. They were married for 67 years and have 5 children: Susan (Donald) Becker, Michael (Diane), Mary (Robert, deceased) Tonti, Patrick (Mary), and Paul. They were also blessed with 6 Grandchildren and 8 Great-Grandchildren.
Ruby is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Rex, parents Norman and Lucille (nee Zimmel) Goeden, and son-in-law Robert Tonti. She is survived by sisters Jean (James, deceased) Elder and Carol (Melvin) Gullickson, sister-in-laws Barbara Weyer and Phyllis Weyer, and many other relatives and friends.
Community and church were very important to Ruby. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Fohl-Martin American Legion Post 483 (Allenton), an active member of the Resurrection Church Christian Mothers Society, and the sacristan to the church for several years. Upon moving to Cedar Ridge almost a decade ago, Ruby became actively involved in the volunteer gardening group and could often be seen planting and tending gardens on the grounds.
In addition to raising her children, Ruby worked at Hubie’s Hardware for many years. She enjoyed the people aspect of that job and could often be seen chatting with many of the older clientele in their native German language. Ruby also was an avid birdwatcher and photographer - a hobby she continued throughout her life.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:30AM on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at Resurrection Catholic Church (215 Main St. Allenton, WI) with Father Richard Stoffel presiding. Visitation will be Thursday, July 29, 2021 at church from 10:00 AM until 11:15 AM. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the Kathy Hospice, West Bend.
The Weyer family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the nurses and entire staff at Horizon Home Care & Hospice (especially Kim and Amanda) and the Kathy Hospice for their compassionate and dignified caring of Ruby during her final months.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.
(262) 338-2050/www.phillipfuneralhome.com.