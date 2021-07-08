Rudolf ‘Rudi’ Thinschmidt Jr., 83
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 701 W. Washington St., Grafton for Rudolf “Rudi” Thinschmidt Jr., who passed away Saturday, July 3, 2021, at the age of 83 years from natural causes. Visitation will be at the church on Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Memorials to St. Paul Lutheran Church appreciated. For online condolences please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com.
Rudi was born on November 19, 1937, in Kosice, Czechoslovakia, the son of the late Rudolf, Sr. and Anna (nee Kramarczk) Thinschmidt. Rudi was united in marriage to Carole Secora on August 29, 1959, at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Milwaukee and they were blessed with two children. He retired from Reuel Vending in Jackson after many years, was an avid animal lover and enjoyed traveling.
Rudi is survived by his wife of 63 years, Carole; his son, Don; his daughter, Sue; grandchildren, Derek, Amanda, Sarah and Andy (Lisa); his sister Helga (Bob) Gold; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
