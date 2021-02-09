RANDOM LAKE
Russell John Lemke
November 7, 1959 - January 31, 2021
Russell John Lemke of Random Lake ended his six-year-long battle with cancer on January 31, 2021. With his wife, Debra by his side, he went to visit his son Shane in heaven. He was born on November 7, 1959, to Warren and Norma (Didier) Lemke.
Russ was a graduate of Kewaskum High in 1977 and went on to Tech school for auto body. He ended his auto body career after 35 years at Bob Fish in West Bend. He also used his magic on Austin Luedtke’s (#6) race cars, where he was Austin’s spotter, body man and friend. Russ also enjoyed his motorcycles and being the vice president of the “Ozaukee Guzzlers Motorcycle Club,” where he enjoyed his name of “Moose.” He later joined their trap shooting team, where he made many more friends.
Russ married Debra Schultz on August 2, 1986, in St. Martin’s Church in Fillmore. Russ and Deb built a beautiful cabin up north, where Russ enjoyed hunting, snowmobiling, ATV riding, canoeing, fishing and shooting guns. He enjoyed having friends and family over, especially spending time with the kids.
Russ is survived by his wife of 34 years, Debra; daughter-in-law Jeni Lemke Andrews (Mitch); his father, Warren Lemke; brothers Kevin Sr. (Jan) and Todd Lemke, father-in-law, Donald Schultz; sibling-in-laws Cindy Boylen, Don (Ginger) Schultz, Chris (Allen) Tackes; nephew and nieces, Kevin Jr.(Erin) and Cody (Sonja) Lemke, Brandon and Brittney Lemke, Steven (Erica) Schultz, Jennifer (Grant) Greenfield, Roechelle (Logan) Boschae, Robert Tackes, Carly Schultz; great-nephews and niece Liam Lemke, Bensen and Darcy Boschae; and Russ’s beloved dog Shiloh, as well as special friends: Sammy and Blake Andrews and Bryce, Rob and Kathy, and many, many more. HE is further survived by godchildren Mark Weinreich and Elizabeth Lemke.
Russ was preceded in death by his mother, Norma; son Shane; nephew David Lemke; mother-in-law, Karen Schultz; brothers-in-law Mike Schultz and Jim Boylen.
The family would like to thank the Kraemer Cancer, Dr. Burfield, Dr. Longo and all the nurses and staff at Synergy Home Care and Heartland Hospice nurse Lisa for all the care they gave to Russ.
Funeral service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 11, at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend) with Pastor Rich Vincent presiding. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4:00-6:45 p.m.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.