WEST BEND
Ruth A. Glander
June 27, 1930 — March 21, 2021
Ruth A. Glander (nee Kircher), 90, of West Bend passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 21, 2021, at her home.
She was born on June 27, 1930, to the late Frances and Marie (nee Mitter) Kircher in West Bend. She grew up in Barton and attended grade school at St Mary’s Catholic School. Ruth graduated from West Bend High School. On June 10, 1950, she was united in marriage to Donald Glander at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Together they raised their three children. In 1959 they moved to Random Lake. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and the Christian Mothers. In retirement, she moved back to West Bend. Ruth loved being a stay-athome mom and homemaker. She enjoyed having coffee with the neighbors, entertaining, jigsaw puzzles, crossword puzzles, and playing cards. Her family was very important to her and she enjoyed spending time with her children and all of her grandchildren. Ruth will be missed by all who knew her.
Those Ruth leaves behind to cherish her memory include her three children, Judy (Rick) Becker of Clintonville, Deborah (Jeffrey) Krier of Random Lake, and Michael (Cindy) Glander of Fredonia; seven grandchildren, Josh (Heather) Becker, Erin (David) Burchett, Matthew (Amy) Krier, Michael Krier, Kristin Krier, Kelly (Adam) Wendelborn, and Justin Glander; nine great-grandchildren, Ashlan, Devin, Hailey, Makenzie, Samantha, Aubree, Dawson, Kennedy, and Cole; her dog, Charlie; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Glander; two sisters, Rita (Chuck) Lenz and Margie (Bernie) Wagner; and a brother-in-law, Howard (Darlene) Glander.
A memorial Mass in remembrance of Ruth will be held on Friday, April 9, 2021 at 1 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1610 Monroe St., West Bend.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the church on Friday from 11 a.m. until 12:45 p.m.
The family would like to thank Kim and Tammy from Horizon Hospice and a very special thank-you to Rose Gonnering for all their help, care, and compassion.
In lieu of flowers memorials to the Washington County Humane Society and the Full Shelf Food Pantry in Ruth’s name are appreciated by the family.
