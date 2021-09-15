HARTFORD
Ruth Jansen
Sept. 14, 1927 - Sept. 8, 2021
Ruth Jansen, a longtime Hartford resident, passed to her heavenly home on September 8, 2021 just shy of her 94th birthday. She was born September 14, 1927, daughter of Raphael and Lillian (nee Schultz) Klinger.
After graduating from Hartford School Systems, she began working at the West Bend Aluminum Co. and Chrysler Outboard. After 38 years of service, she retired at the age of 55 and then worked at Heide's Gift Shop for ten years. She married Charles Jansen in 1948 who preceded her in death in 2001. Also preceding her in death were her parents Ray and Lillian Klinger, her sister Grace, brother Ken and nephew Steve Klinger.
Ruth was truly a memorable individual who enjoyed nice clothes and good times. She proudly knitted hundreds of baby caps for the hospital, spent many hours working in her flower gardens. She also enjoyed playing Bridge for over 50 years.
Ruth is survived by her nieces Susan (Scott) Stoffel of West Bend and Mary Jo Brugger of Slinger. She is further survived by her god-children, Paul Stephens, Ryan Speiser, Francie Rabbe, Sharon Speiser, and Karen McKibbon, and other relatives and friends.
According to her wishes a Private Memorial Mass will be held at St. Kilian’s Church. Memorials may be made to St. Kilian’s Church or a charity of the donor’s choice.
The family wishes to express their gratitude for the excellent care and support she received from staff at The Gardens of Hartford, where she resided at the time of her death.
The Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home-Hartford is serving the family.
Condolences may be placed on our website www.berndt-ledesma.com.