WEST BEND
Ruth M. Arbogash
June 29, 1930 - Nov. 10, 2021
Ruth M. Arbogash, 91, of West Bend passed away on November 10, 2021. Ruth was born in Kewaskum on June 29, 1930, the daughter of William and Agnes (Kohler) Volm. On October 5, 1949, she married Norman J. Arbogash, who preceded her in death on August 29, 1977.
Ruth is survived by 8 children: Norman, John, Joan, Christine, Barbara, Ruth Ann, Peggy and Judy; one sister, Lindy Kaehne; 2 sisters-in-law, Carol Volm and Joanne Volm.
Visitation will be held Saturday, November 13, from 12 noon until 2:00 p.m. at the Twohig Funeral Home, 109 W. Main St., Campbellsport. Burial will then take place at Holy Trinity Cemetery, Kewaskum.
Heartfelt gratitude to Compassionate Heights Assisted Living and Preceptor Hospice for caring for our Momma with compassion, patience and respect.
