Ruth Mertel Schilhansl
March 30, 1920 - Feb. 23, 2021
Ruth Mertel Schilhansl (nee Filler), age 100, 10 months, and 23 days, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. She was born on March 30, 1920 to the late Robert and Matilda (nee Tiegs) Filler in Milwaukee. She was united in marriage to Ludwig A. Schilhansl on April 5, 1947. Ruth and her husband built a home together in New Berlin. They loved to travel and went to many countries together. Ludwig passed away in 1966. Ruth continued to travel the world, Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Mexico and many other places including across the U.S.
After graduating in 1937 from South Division High School, Ruth worked at many interesting jobs. They included a welder at Allis-Chalmers Mfg. Company during the war, an assembler at Cutler-Hammer, a pickle packer at Van Holton & Co., and retired from Marshall Fields at age 72.
While Ruth continued to live in New Berlin, she enjoyed music, traveling, and playing her organ (even writing some of her own arrangements to her liking!). Lawrence Welk was a favorite of hers, even attending a taping of the show. She appreciated good health and had many “Ruth Ramblings” as she titled them, posted at her home including “the more you eat, the more you are” and “smile, smile, smile.” She had a vibrant smile for all and not a mean bone in her body. She appreciated conversations with anyone and always told everyone, “YOU’RE WONDERFUL!!”
In 2013, she moved the The Fields Assisted Living. She lived next door to her only living sibling, Norma, whom she called “Honey” and Norma called Ruth “Baby.” (Nicknames they gave each other as children and still used in their 90+ ages.) Unfortunately, not long after Ruth moved in, Norma passed away. Ruth continued on in the RCAC until more help was need and moved to the CBRF to have a little more hands-on help. She loved it. Scooting herself up and down the hallways and giving what she gave best, a smile. As COVID arrived it closed the doors to visitors at The Fields just days before her 100th birthday. They held a wonderful birthday celebration with all the focus on her. Technology was introduced to Ruth with FaceTime visits held weekly with family and even some outdoor parade fun and patio visits with singing. Ruth pressed on allowing the staff of The Fields and Allay Hospice to be part her family. She was loved by so many.
Those Ruth leaves behind are great-nephews and a great-niece, Timothy (Holly) Steldt, Cindy (David) Retzlaff, Terry (Sue) Steldt, Tom (Aimee) Steldt.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, husband, and siblings Eleanor Filler, Mildred (Alex) Steldt, Clarence (Elsie) Filler, and Norma (John) Youngbauer; nephew, Darwin Steldt; and other relatives.
A funeral service in remembrance of Ruth will be held on Friday, February 26, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. at the Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home, 215 Forest Ave., Kewaskum. Burial to follow at Boltonville Union Cemetery.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home on Friday from 12:30 p.m. until the time of service.
Our family would like to extend a HUGE THANK-YOU to The Fields and Allay Hospice Staff. There are too many names to mention, but you all know who you are that brought so much joy and happiness to our Ruthie.
