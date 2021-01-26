HUBERTUS
Samuel “Mort” Zulick
April 19, 1923 - Jan. 19, 2021
Samuel “Mort” Zulick, 97, of Hubertus passed away from COVID-19 on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at Cedar Community, West Bend.
He was born on April 19, 1923, to the late Lin and Margaret (nee Diefenderfer) in Orwigsburg, PA. He grew up in PA, and graduated from Orwigsburg High School. Mort received his undergraduate from Franklin and Marshall in PA. He then went to officer training at Cornell, the “90 Day Wonders” and then honorably served in the United States Navy in the Pacific during World War II transporting troops. After the war he received his master’s degree from the University of Pennsylvania. On June 6, 1953, he was united in marriage to Emilie Klees in Hop Bottom, PA. Mort did vaccine research for Merck Sharp & Dohme for many years. He was very involved in music, sang in the Baltimore Opera Company, Madison Civic Opera, and the Maennerchor men’s singing club in Madison. He also enjoyed playing golf. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Those Mort leaves behind to cherish his memory include his four children, Elizabeth (Alan) Socol, Margaret Zulick, Kristina Zulick, and Anne (Tom) Milkovich; seven grandchildren, Max (Allison) Socol, Robin (Max) Leiserson, Elizabeth (Anthony) Lopez, Emily Roth, Samuel (Terra) Milkovich, Isabel Milkovich, and Maryrose Milkovich; two great-grandchildren, Frieda Socol and Isadore Socol; two sisters-in-law, Charlotte Zulick and Emma Klees; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Emilie Zulick; six brothers, Thomas Zulick, Philip (Katherine) Zulick, John (June) Zulick, Lin (Florence) Zulick, Richard Zulick, and Alan Zulick; a sister-in-law, Elizabeth (Felix) Oleniacz; and three brothers-in-law, Otto Klees, Leopold “Lee” (Doris) Klees, and Albert (Janet) Klees.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Cedar Community, The Cottages, and the COVID unit for all their help and care.
