WEST BEND
Sandra F. ‘Sandy’ Hetebrueg
June 3, 1934 - Nov. 18, 2021
Sandra F. “Sandy” Hetebrueg, 87, of West Bend, passed away on November 18, 2021, at New Perspective in West Bend.
Sandy was born on June 3, 1934, in Allenton, the daughter of the late John and Lorena (nee Zimmel) Kell. She was a graduate of West Bend High School class of 1952. On July 1, 1961, she was united in marriage to Paul Hetebrueg at Holy Angels Catholic Church in West Bend. Sandy worked for several years at West Bend High School as a hall monitor. She was employed as a bar manager at the Coachman Supper Club where she made the best old fashioneds. She enjoyed embroidery, she was an avid walker, and participated in Zumba after Planet Fitness. She also loved snowmobiling up north and to other states including Yellowstone National Park, traveling the world, and going out to eat with her husband, family and friends.
Those Sandy leaves behind to cherish her memory include her husband of 60 years, Paul; four children, Todd (Helen) Schweizer, Scott (Pat) Schweizer, Jody Bender (Sue Schoedel), and Tracy (Michelle) Hetebrueg; 7 grandchildren, Julie (Tom) Risse, Kelly (Nate) Kjer, Kevin (Michelle) Schweizer, Chris (Sandy) Bender, Katie Ingle, Matt Hetebrueg, and Nick Hetebrueg; 9 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Loraine Kell and Sue Hetebrueg; a brother-in-law, Edward (Joan) Hetebrueg; other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, Sandy was preceded in death by her former husband, Joseph Schweizer; a grandson, Brian Schweizer; a brother, Shawn Kell; three sisters-in-law, Lucille (Merlin) Geidel, Mary (Keith) Knoll, Elvira Hetebrueg; a brother-in-law, Robert (Mercedes) Hetebrueg; and her parents-in-law, Walter and Lorene Hetebrueg.
VISITATION: Sandy’s family will greet relatives and friends at the Myrhum - Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington Street, in West Bend, on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.
FUNERAL SERVICE: A funeral service for Sandy will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home on Wednesday. Cremation will follow the traditional service and a private inurnment will take place at Washington County Memorial Park.
Memorials to the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight is appreciated.
The family would like to thank the staff at New Perspective/Betty’s Harbor and Seasons Hospice for the care provided to Sandy.
The Myrhum - Patten Funeral and Cremation Service has been entrusted with Sandy’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.