Sandra ‘Sandy’ Jean Schlieter
April 24, 1944 - June 29, 2021
Sandra “Sandy” Jean Schlieter (nee Seeke), age 77, was called to her eternal home by her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. She was born on April 24, 1944 to Wilbert and Anna (nee Jarvinen) in Wakefield, MI. She was raised in Bessemer, MI and graduated from AD Johnston High School. A year after meeting on a blind date set up by her father, Sandy married David Schlieter on June 1, 1963 at Augustana Evangelical Lutheran Church in Milwaukee. David and Sandy raised 4 children in rural Kewaskum and she later worked as a dental office receptionist.
Sandy enjoyed going to the casino with David, shopping with her girls, and sewing. Most of all, she loved attending the many sporting and musical events of her children and grandchildren. Family was everything to Sandy and for many years their house was at the center of weekend activity for their growing extended family.
She was a member of New Horizon Church in Kewaskum and formerly a member of Peace UCC in Kewaskum where she sang in the choir for many years.
She is survived by her devoted and loving husband, David Sr.; children, Heidi (Steve) Day, David Jr. (Anne) Schlieter, Jayson Schlieter, Heather (Shawn) Eckstein; grandchildren, Hannah (Scott) Hemauer, Claire and Cole Schlieter, Chloe and Noah Eckstein; and brother Warren (Joan) Seeke. She is further survived by her 4-legged fur kids, other relatives and many friends.
Sandy is preceded in death by her parents.
The Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 8 from 2:00 PM until 4:45 PM at New Horizon UCC in Kewaskum (9663 State Hwy 144). The Funeral Service will follow at 5:00 PM with Rev. Dave Gaeth presiding.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Washington County Humane Society (3650 State Road 60, Slinger, WI 53086) or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital (St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Pl, Memphis TN 38105-9959) are greatly appreciated.
The family would like to offer his family a special thank you to Debbie Przedpelski and the staff at Cedar Lake Health and Rehab for their commitment and loving support during Sandy’s final days.
The Phillip Funeral Home is assisting the family.
(262) 338-2050/www.phillipfuneralhome.com.