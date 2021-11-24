KEWASKUM
Sandra ‘Sandy’ L. John
June 18, 1940 - Nov. 17, 2021
Sandra “Sandy” L. John (nee Staab), 81, of Kewaskum found peace with the Lord on Wednesday, November 17, 2021.
She was born on June 18, 1940 to the late William and Jean Staab. On October 18, 1958, she was united in marriage to Ronald C. John in Milwaukee. Sandy was a CNA for many years, and devoted her life to helping people. She was a member of the Church Veterans and the Red Suspenders. Sandy and Ron loved traveling and have visited many states. She spent a lot of time in the kitchen cooking and baking, and her breads will be missed. Sandy especially enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Those Sandy leaves behind to cherish her memory include her loving husband of 63 years, Ronald John; three children, Julie (Kurt) Allison, James (Jenny) John, and Jeff (Sandy) John; eight grandchildren, Ryan (Shannon) Allison, Kyle (Kari) Allison, Justin (Jamie) John, Katie (Cody) Nichols, Alley (Colton Roesel) John, Kasey (Fredrick) Turnes, Nicholas (Ashley) John, and Amberly (Tanner) St. Mary; 13 great-grandchildren; a sister, Susie; two brothers, Billy and Richard; two sisters-in-law, Candy Kluss and Marilyn Meylor; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her three sisters, Shirley, Patty, and Marilyn.
A private family service in remembrance of Sandy will be held on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at Peace United Church of Christ.
In her devotion to helping others, she donated her body to science.