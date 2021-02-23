JACKSON
Schelyann P. ‘Shelly’ Prosek
Nov. 29, 1951 - Feb. 14, 2021
Schelyann P. “Shelly” Prosek, 69, of Jackson, passed away on February 14, 2021, at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.
Shelly was born on November 29, 1951, in Milwaukee, the daughter of the late Walter and Gertrude (nee Dzomba) Schwalenberg. Shelly was the youngest of three children and moved around a lot when she was younger; it wasn’t until she was married, she decided on her forever home in Jackson. When it came to work, Shelly was a jack-of-all-trades; most of her working years was Briggs and Stratton (22 years). Shelly loved to travel and always looked for new adventures. She was a big social butterfly and treasured time spent with all her friends and family.
Those Shelly leaves behind to cherish her memory include her daughter, Ronell Prosek (fiance, Andrew Thompson); two sisters, Marnee Drews and Sharolynn Knickelbein; her dear friend, Darlene Greene-Wuolle; along with her nieces and nephew, Suzin, Laura, Kelly, and Jimmy; other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, Shelly was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Mark Knickelbein, and sister-in-law Barbara Prosek.
A private family memorial gathering for Shelly will be held at the Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service. A celebration of life will be held at a later date, for friends to gather and share memories.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service has been entrusted with Shelly’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.