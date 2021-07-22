Scott A. Mottl, 54
Scott Mottl of Cedarburg, formerly of Appleton, passed away at his residence early Sunday morning due to health complications. He was 54 years old.
Scott was born in Appleton on April 18, 1967. He attended local schools and graduated from Neenah High School, Class of 1985.
On November 1, 1998, Scott was united in marriage with Sybil Jerger at Lincoln Park in Chicago, IL. The couple lived in Oshkosh and started their family. They moved to Cedarburg in 2003. He worked as a Logistics Supervisor for Jacobus Energy in Milwaukee for the last seven years.
Scott was an avid music listener. Music intrigued him and he was always blown away by how the music was put together. Scott was a voracious reader in life; he loved every word, and if he learned anything while he read, he would share it with anyone who was interested in learning with him. When his children were younger, Scott enjoyed attending their sporting events, Cedarburg School District sports and attending the music programs they were in. When Scott became an empty-nester, he began to love cooking with his wife, always making sure he helped, and was constantly on the hunt for a new recipe to try. He even started to like vegetarian dishes and sushi! When trying to relax from his job, Scott found comfort in sitting side-by-side on the loveseat, watching Hallmark movies with his wife. He also found solace in taking trips to Hobby Lobby with Sybil. He could always find new items to give to the children or for the house.
Scott is survived by his wife Sybil of Cedarburg and their children Quinn Mottl, currently stationed at Fort Sam Houston, and Parker Mottl, currently residing in Lubbock, TX and his napping buddies Opie & Joey. He is further survived by his parents Barbara & Martin Mottl of Appleton, Oshkosh, brother-in-law Michael Powell of Appleton, nieces Breanna & Emily Powell, also of Appleton, other family and friends. He is preceded in death by his sister Jennifer Powell.
A Memorial Service will be held at 6 PM on Tuesday, July 27th at the Eernisse Funeral Home, 1167 Washington Ave., Cedarburg. The family will receive visitors prior to the service on Tuesday from 4-6PM.
If desired, memorials are suggested to the Ozaukee Humane Society (https://www.wihumane.org/contact/ozaukee-campus), ASPCA (https://www.aspca.org/) or Autistic Society of Southwest Wisconsin (https://www.assew.org/).
