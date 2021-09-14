WEST BEND
Scott Henry Gumm
Nov. 14, 1949 - Sept. 10, 2021
Scott Henry Gumm age 71 passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021 in West Bend. He was born on November 14, 1949 in Hartford to Marvin and Kathleen (nee Casper) Gumm and was raised in Jackson (Gumm’s Corner) graduating from West Bend High School Class of 1967 and then Technical College. On June 20, 1987 Scott married Audrey Ruplinger and began their family. Scott enjoyed golfing, puzzles, cooking, keeping a tidy yard and he was proud of his tomato plants. After a days work he enjoyed a glass of brandy and 7-UP. He also enjoyed keeping his vehicle in pristine condition.
Scott is survived by his wife Audrey, children Brandon (Ashley) of Kewaskum and Michelle (Chris) Wilhelm of Durham, North Carolina, grandchildren Ashlynn Randall and Braxton Gumm and David Wilhelm, his siblings Cindy (Rusty) De Gueme, Kay (Mark) Gundrum, Peter Gumm and Sue (Rick) Kell, brothers and sisters-in-law Melvin (Barbara) Ruplinger, Robert Ruplinger, Nancy (Terry) Enderle, Gerald (Laureen) Ruplinger, Jane (Tom) Flohn. Allen Ruplinger, Mary Scheid and Debra (Walter Jr.) Cullen, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Scott was preceded in death by his parents Marvin Gumm and Kathleen Kies, step-father Ralph Kies, parents-in-law Roland and Victoria Ruplinger, granddaughter Maggie Wilhelm, brother Kevin Gumm and sister-in-law Janice Gumm.
A Funeral Service for Scott will be held at 3:00 pm on Sunday, September 19th at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend, WI 53095) with Deacon Mark Jansen presiding. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Sunday from 1:00 pm until 2:45 pm.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.
