Scott ‘VH’ Randall Van Hierden
August 10, 1969 - May 23, 2021
Scott “VH” R. Van Hierden, age 51, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday May 23, 2021. He was born on August 10, 1969, in Waupun to Ronald and Darlene (nee Molz) Van Hierden. His favorite color was green; he enjoyed watching the Packers, Brewers, fishing, hunting, his 2013 Polaris Victory motorcycle, and his Cadillac boat. But mostly, he loved spending time with his grandkids.
Scott was a very active blood donor to the American Red Cross.
Scott is survived by his best friend and was the love of her life wife Tammy; sons Bruce (Elise) Van Hierden, Andrew (fiance Bailey Moffitt) Pattee; his mother, Darlene; stepson Ryan (Kara Kuechler) Lane; grandsons Silas Lane, Grayson Van Hierden; siblings Anthony (fiance) Kelly Broome) Limberg, Debbie (Jim) Young, Ron and Steven Van Hierden; sister-in-law Amy Seebantz; brother-in-law Jimmy Maier; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Funeral services for Scott will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 2, at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend). Visitation will be on Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. Interment will be at Washington County Memorial Park.
Memorials to the American Red Cross are appreciated.
Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.