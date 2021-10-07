Sharon K. Wolfgram, 83
Mrs. Sharon Wolfgram of Grafton, formerly of Milwaukee, passed away at Lawlis Family Hospice Center in Mequon on Friday, October 1st, 2021, while surrounded by her loving family. She was 83 years old.
Sharon was born in Milwaukee on June 22, 1938, daughter of Lionel and Ruth Carow Kohnke. She attended local schools and graduated from Milwaukee Lutheran High School, Class of 1956. While in school, she met a young man whom she would later marry; on May 6, 1961, Sharon and James Wolfgram were united in marriage at Christ Memorial Lutheran Church in Milwaukee.
The couple settled in Milwaukee and started their family. They moved to Grafton in 1976.
Mrs. Wolfgram had worked as a stenographer at the Milwaukee County Courthouse, and later as an office manager at Elco Trucking. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Grafton, where she participated in devotional studies and the quilting circle. Sharon also sang in the Lutheran A Cappella Choir of Milwaukee in years past. She was an avid reader and also enjoyed sewing and bead-craft when she was younger.
Sharon loved cooking for her family, and no gathering or holiday went past without a large spread of food, prepared lovingly, to be enjoyed by all.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband Jim, their three children: Jennifer Salmon of Cedarburg, Daniel (Erin) Wolfgram of Waupaca and Kristin Jacoby of Grafton, and five grandchildren: Karah, Kelsie and Abigail Wolfgram, Maximillian & Samuel Jacoby. She is further survived by nieces and nephews Tim Shaffer, Beverly, Debra, David and Tracy Wolfgram, cousin Marilynn Yauck and cousin-in-law Susan Wolfgram, other family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, sister Janice (the late Donald) Fritzke, and brother-in-law Roger (the late Lyn) Wolfgram.
The family will receive visitors on Saturday, October 16th from 11 AM - 1 PM, at the Eernisse Funeral Home in Cedarburg (1167 Washington Ave., Cedarburg WI 53012), followed by a memorial service at 1PM.
Memorials, if desired, are suggested in her name to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Grafton.
Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com .
Eernisse Funeral Home in Cedarburg is serving the family.