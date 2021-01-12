Sharon Lynn Theisen
March 10, 1957 - Jan. 7, 2021
Sharon Lynn Theisen, 63, loving cat mom, accomplished gravy maker extraordinaire, and lover of all things pink and sparkly, began her next grand adventure on January 7, 2021.
Born March 10, 1957, in Milwaukee, she graced the world with her presence as the loving daughter to Wayne and Deanna Schnell and sister to Wayne Jr. (Susan) Schnell. Twelve years later she was promoted to middle child when her partner-in-crime and adoring baby sister, Vikki Schnell, joined the family. Early in life, the family moved to Brown Deer where Sharon did all the normal things kids do, according to her dad. As far as hobbies go, as a young adult most of the pictures showcase her skills at rooting for the football team, smoking, and drinking foamy beverages out of plastic cups. This was also the time that she started honing her gravy making talent.
Soon after graduating from Brown Deer High School, she found herself in one of her greatest roles: Mom. She first became the proud momma to the chosen one, Susan (Patrick) Morton, and a few years later the funny one, Terri Theisen (Brian Kirchberg), was brought into the world. At that time, Sharon thought her role as a mom had been completed, but the favorite one, Samantha Theisen, had other plans and surprised them all 12 years later.
Sharon adored being a mom and always cheered on her girls at all the gymnastics meets, orchestra concerts, and track events. Sammi’s mom was a local celebrity with her endless supply of snacks and swore that crinkle-cutting just makes everything taste better. If being a mom wasn’t splendid enough, she absolutely adored being a grandmomma to her two grandbabies, Izzy and Olivia Morton.
She truly shined when in service to her friends, co-workers, neighbors, and community. She was quick to share a cup of coffee, bring a warm homemade meal, or give a ride to anyone needing a little uplifting. She brought action to her faith at Still Waters Church and volunteered at many organizations, including Ruby’s Pantry. She loved playing games but was not competitive. Her skills at cribbage, Bananagrams, and Scrabble are unmatched. And she never missed an opportunity to cash in her birthday rewards at Potawatomi.
Over the past year, while the world was distracted with a pandemic, she had a valiant fight with breast cancer. Her fierce strength and independence were clear as she stared the beast straight in the eyes. Cancer ultimately claimed her body, but her cheery nature and loving demeanor remained untouched straight through to the end. A very special thanks and much gratitude for the oncology team that cared for her (led by Dr. Goggins and Nurse Amy).
She accepted people just as they were and anyone that she crossed paths with would agree that her bubbly disposition was her most endearing trait. Much to her children’s chagrin, she loved to have all the new fandangled cooking tools, including her weenie curler. Stollens, grout biddocks, and spaetzle were her specialties. Sharon is sorely missed along with her highly acclaimed gravy. Food was her love language; she was the queen of the smorgasbord, and always had a snack and smile to share.
A memorial service for Sharon will be held on Friday, January 15, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at the Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home, 1315 W. Washington St., in West Bend.
Family will greet relatives and friends from 1:00 p.m. until time of service.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her name to Ruby’s Pantry (https://rubyspantry.org/cms/donations), Milwaukee Empty Bowls (https://www.milwaukeeemptybowls.org/), or Still Waters Church (http://stillwaterschurch.com/)
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home has been entrusted with Sharon’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.