TOWN OF OSCEOLA
Sharon M. Thompson
Nov. 12, 1947 - Dec. 6, 2021
Sharon M. Thompson, 74, of the Town of Osceola went home to her Lord on Monday, December 6, 2021, at the Aurora Medical Center in Oshkosh. She was born on November 12, 1947, the daughter of Carl F. and Helen M. (nee Lichtensteiger) Ebert. Sharon was baptized on December 14, 1947, at St. Lucas Lutheran Church in Kewaskum and later confirmed there as well. She was a graduate of Kewaskum High School.
On January 20, 1968, Sharon married Thomas R. Thompson at St. Lucas. She worked at Regal Ware Inc. for 25 years and then for the State of Wisconsin as a correctional officer for 23 years until she retired in 2013.
Sharon enjoyed traveling, shopping, sewing, quilting and home-decorating projects but most of all spending time with family and friends. She was an avid volunteer at Trinity Lutheran Church, Waucousta Lutheran Grade School and Winnebago Lutheran Academy.
Sharon is survived by her husband, Tom; her daughters Laurie (Chris) Develice and Linda (Tony) Marchant; her grandchildren Thomas (Abby) Develice, Hunter Develice, Monica Develice, Patrick Marchant and Rebecca Marchant; her siblings, Marvin (Sharon) Ebert, Mike (Janice) Ebert, Darwin Ebert and Arlene Feyen; brother-in-law David (Colleen) Thompson, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Helen; in-laws, Alvin and Elsie Thompson; brothers-in-law Todd Feyen and Gerald Thompson; and sisters-in-law Cheryl Ebert and Sandra Beisbier.
The family extends a special thank-you to all the staff of Aurora Medical Center ICU and all family and friends for their thoughts and prayers.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Trinity Lutheran Church and School.
Visitation will be Monday, December 13, from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Twohig Funeral Home, 109 W. Main St. Campbellsport, and Tuesday, December 14, from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Dundee (W494 Elm St., Campbellsport).
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 14, at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church. The Rev. Robert Oberg will officiate and burial will follow in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery.
Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with online guest book and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com.