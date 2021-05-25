Sharon ‘Shari’ G. Benishek, 59
Sharon “Shari” G. Benishek (nee Thorpe) of Cedarburg passed away on May 20, 2021, at the age of 59, after a long battle with multiple sclerosis.
She was born in Green Bay on September 6, 1961, to the late Lee and the late Diane (nee Melco) Thorpe. She married Mark Benishek on July 23, 1994. Together they raised five children, with Shari taking pride in her volunteer work with the children’s school. For many years, she enjoyed yearly family vacations to Vero Beach, Florida. While MS stole too many years of gathering with family and friends, she is now pain free and able to rest comfortably.
A wake will be held at Wisconsin Memorial Park in Brookfield on Friday, May 28, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.; private family services to follow. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation https://gofund.me/26c897de. For online condolences please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com.
She was the beloved wife of Mark; loving mother of Mark II (Carly), Scott (Aubrey), Nick (Lacy), Chris (Claire) and Lindsay; proud grandmother of Charlotte, Cash, Scout, Ella, Juliette, Grace, Amy and Tia; dear sister of Dale (Delores) Thorpe and Karen Wicklund, and is further survived by other relatives and friends. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, Lee and Diane Thorpe; and her sister, Susan Thorpe.
Mueller Funeral Home, Cedarburg, is serving the family. For more information, call 262-377-0380.