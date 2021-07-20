Shelley Marie Bohman
Shelley Marie (nee Eberhardt) Bohman passed away Thursday, July 15, 2021 at the age of 36. Beloved wife of John. Loving mother of David and Olivia Styberg, and Emma Bohman. Loving daughter of Mark and Suzanne Eberhardt (nee Schlinsky). Dear sister of Timothy Eberhardt. Fond daughter-in-law of Charles Bohman Sr., Nancy Flanders, Mike and Susan Fischer. Dear sister-in-law of Chris (Jenny) Bohman, Pat Bohman, Charles (Jen) Bohman Jr., Timothy (Fiance Sara) Bohman, Tommy Bohman, Krissy (Dave) Frey, Katie (Kevin) Mahnke and Amy Bohman. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends including her cat Barney. Preceded in death by her grandmother Angie Recor, grandfather Al Eberhardt, grandfather-in-law Marty Birckman, grandmother-in-law Lois Buckman and brother-in-law Joe Bohman.
Shelley worked for the Kraft/Heinz Company. She enjoyed reading her Bible, loved peonies, watching “General Hospital”, Black Friday shopping and spending time with family and friends.
Visitation at the funeral home Thursday, July 22, 2021 from 4 to 7 pm with a Funeral Service at 7pm. Interment Friday, July 23, 2021 at Washington County Memorial Park at 11 am. A special thank you to Heather, Kevin and Makayla from Seasons Hospice.
Phillip Funeral Home is serving the family and can be reached at 262-338-2050, www.phillipfuneralhome.com.