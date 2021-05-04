CAMPBELLSPORT
Shirley A. Ernisse
July 19, 1943 - May 2, 2021
Shirley A. Ernisse, 77, of Campbellsport passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 2, 2021 at her home with her beloved family gathered around her. She was born in Campbellsport on July 19, 1943, the daughter of Henry and Viola (nee Bertram) Theisen. On May 12, 1962, Shirley married Donald P. Ernisse at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Eden. Shirley worked in the office at Kiekhaefer and Amity Leather and then for 35 years at Regal Ware. In retirement she worked part-time for Forest Floor Foods. Shirley was a member of St. Matthew Catholic Church, the 25 Year Club at Regal Ware and lifelong member of the SnoCougars Snowmobile Club. She enjoyed camping with the family, casino trips, trips out west and playing sheepshead. Most important to Shirley was the time she spent with family, especially her grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband, Don; children Randy (Suzanne) Ernisse, Shelly (Dan) Salter and Rick Ernisse; grandchildren Miranda and Priscilla Ernisse, Ashley (Ryan) Lindsley, Dustin Salter and Easton Ernisse; great-grandson Jack; sisters Pat (Bill) Wettstein and Catherine (Roger) Lahm; sisters-in-law Judy Theisen, Cheryl Theisen, Phyllis Faber and Darlene Ernisse; brother-in-law Lloyd (Janet) Fellenz and aunt Delores Wollner; many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, in-laws Melvin Ernisse and Florence Galabinski; brothers James, Joseph and Daniel Theisen; sister Bonnie Immel; niece and nephew Heidi and Kyle Theisen; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Delores and Elroy Bandle, Melvin Ebert, Marian and Ben Wojtalewicz, Melvin Martin, Merlin 'Sam' Ernisse, Eugene Faber and Betty Ann Fellenz.
Visitation for Shirley will be Saturday, May 8, starting at 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 406 E. Main St., Campbellsport, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at the church at 12:00 p.m. The Rev. Mark Jones will officiate and entombment will be Monday, May 10, in the Shrine of Rest Mausoleum at Ledgeview Memorial Park, Fond du Lac.
The family extends a special thank-you to the nurses and staff of Agnesian Hospice, Palliative Care and the Dialysis Center especially Dr. Bret Pusiuk and all the special family and friends for their love and support during Shirley's final days.
Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with online guest book and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com.