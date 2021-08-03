Shirley A. Kiepert, 92
Shirley A. Kiepert of Mequon, formally of Cedarburg, peacefully went to her Heavenly home on July 29, 2021 at the age of 92. Shirley was born in Cedarburg on November 18, 1928 to the late Bernard and Esther (nee Groth) Zimdars. She went to cosmetology school in Milwaukee and owned her own beauty salon in Cedarburg for many years. She then worked for Wirth Fabric store and Walgreens. She loved spending time with her family, knitting, sewing, cooking, golfing and being with her many friends.
Shirley is survived by her two daughters: Penny (David) Gruettner and Peggy (Carl) Krueger. Proud grandmother of Benjamin (Peggy) Gruettner, Matthew Gruettner, Nicole (Matthew) Bricco, Brittany (Barry) Mullins. Dear great-grandmother of Carter Gruettner, Brody Bricco, Nolan Bricco and Kira Bricco and Elijah Bricco. Further survived by her many friends and preceded in death by her first husband Albert Eidenberger, her daughter Patti Kitzki and her second husband Edward Kiepert.
Funeral services for Shirley will be held on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 12:00 PM at Mueller Funeral Home in Cedarburg. Rev. Brent Halverson of Trinity Lutheran Church will be presiding. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Private burial to follow at Zur Ruhe Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations to the charity of your choice made in Shirley’s honor. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.muellerfuneralhome.com.
Mueller Funeral Home is serving the family and can be reached at 262-377-0380.