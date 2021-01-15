Campbellsport
Shirley Ann Giese
Nov. 17, 1951 - Jan. 13, 2021
Shirley Ann Giese, 69, of Campbellsport passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac. She was born in West Bend on November 17, 1951, the daughter of Robert and Darlene (nee Kedinger) Gross. On October 1, 1983, Shirley married Dale R. Giese at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Kewaskum. Shirley worked at West Bend/Regalware for 43 years before retiring. She was a member of St. Matthew Catholic Church, Campbellsport and enjoyed camping, wine tasting and traveling. Shirley loved the time she spent with family and friends; she will be missed.
Survivors include her husband, Dale; son, Jeremy (Jessica Roska) Giese; step-grandchildren, brother Chuck (Tara) Gross; sister Judy Gross; brothers-in-law Ronald Giese and John Giese; sister-in-law Joann (Tim) Giese-Kent; other relatives and friends.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents and sister Janet Gross.
Visitation will be Friday, January 22, starting at 4:00 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 7:00 p.m. at the Twohig Funeral Home, 109 W. Main St. Campbellsport. The Rev. Mark Jones will officiate and cremation will follow with inurnment at St. Matthias Cemetery, New Fane.
The family extends a special thank-you to the Campbellsport Rescue Squad and the Fond du Lac EMTs for their care and service.
Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with online guest book and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com.