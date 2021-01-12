Shirley M. Burmeister, 83
Shirley M. Burmeister (nee Riebe) of Cedarburg went home to her Lord and Savior from Lasata Care Center on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at the age of 83.
Shirley was born in Cedarburg on July 31, 1937, the daughter of the late Edward and Norma (Nee Schultz) Riebe. Shirley was a very cheerful person, always having a smile on her face to greet you. She was a very dedicated member of her church, Immanuel Lutheran Church of Cedarburg. She also filled many roles in her church’s operation. She served several terms on the church council. She was blessed with a beautiful voice, and she used it to praise her Lord all her life, by singing in various choirs, and singing solos and duets when requested. In fact, she is lovingly referred to as “Immanuel’s Kate Smith.” For many years, she sang her solo rendition of “God Bless America” for the Fourth of July services. She was a choir member for about 75 years. Shirley participated in the Hand Bell Choir since its inception many years ago. Shirley was Immanuel’s financial secretary for over 35 years, and took great pride in keeping accurate records.
She worked at Cedarburg Light and Water office for about 50 years, only stopping when illness forced her retirement in the last two years. Shirley worked many long days as a chief elections inspector at various elections in the city of Cedarburg. Ken, Shirley, and Mark were huge supporters of the Cedarburg Fire Department. She and her family volunteered their services wherever needed for any Fire Department functions, such as Maxwell Street Days. Shirley also took on the job of Lincoln Court Condo Association treasurer for many years, always maintaining impeccable records. She will be missed by not only her family and friends, but by many more in the community, whose lives she touched.
Shirley is survived by her son, Mark Burmeister; sister, Janet (the late Ray Gurtner); Janet and Ray’s son: Alan (Connie) Gurtner and their children: Hannah Gurtner, Emily Gurtner; sister-in-law, Lynn (the late Ed) Burmeister; Lynn and Ed’s Children: Eric Burmeister and Kimberly Burmeister, and Kimberly’s children: Chloe Burmeister and Willow Nanke. She is further survived by other relatives and many friends.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth in 2005; her parents, Edward and Norma Riebe; her infant sister Audrey; her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Edward and Erna Burmeister.
Private family services will be held at Mueller Funeral Home in Cedarburg. Shirley will be laid to rest at Immanuel Cemetery in Cedarburg. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Immanuel Lutheran Church of Cedarburg or the Cedarburg Fire Department would be appreciated. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.muellerfuneralhome.com, or call 262-377-0380 for more information.