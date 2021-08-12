Shirley Mae Leininger
Aug. 28, 1927 - Aug. 3, 2021
Shirley Mae Leininger (nee Messer) passed away on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. She was born on August 28, 1927, in Madison to Lawrence and Loyal (nee Skinner) Messer. She graduated from Beaver Dam High School Class of 1945 and earned her nursing degree from Methodist Hospital in Madison in 1948. On February 12, 1955, she married Donald Leininger and began her family. The couple lived in Milwaukee for 50 years before moving to West Bend for the last twenty years. Over the years Shirley worked at Lutheran Deaconess Hospital in Beaver Dam, Methodist Hospital in Madison and Rockford Memorial Hospital in Rockford, Il.
Shirley’s passions were baking cookies with family, crafting, gardening, traveling and especially spending time with her grandkids. As her children grew up, Shirley was a leader in the Girls Scouts and Boy Scouts in Milwaukee. She was a member of the Silver Sneakers at the YMCA.
Shirley is survived by her children John (Michele), Richard (Karen), Michael (Wendy), Susan (Thomas) Gorlewski and Kathy (Jim) Renner, 13 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, her sister Donna Mc Laughlin and many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Mary Russell, husband Donald and brother Richard Messer.
Funeral Services for Shirley will be held at 12:00 pm on Monday, August 16th at the Phillip Funeral Home (1420 W Paradise Dr West Bend) with Pastor John H. Paustian presiding. Visitation will at the funeral home on Monday from 10:00 am until 11:45 am. Final place of rest will be at Washington County Memorial Park.
The family would like to thank Forest View Manor Senior Living Center, Dr. Mosely and all the others who have cared for her.
Memorials are appreciated and will be donated to the American Cancer Society and the Hemophilia Foundation.
Phillip Funeral Home is Assisting The Family (262) 338-2050/www.phillipfuneralhome.com.