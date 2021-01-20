WEST BEND
Steven A. Walter
May 8, 1949 - Jan. 17, 2021
Steven A. Walter of West Bend passed away on January 17, 2021, at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee. Steve was born in Milwaukee on May 8, 1949, to Alice Walter (nee Stehlik) and Leonard “Bud” Walter.
Steve was a lifelong resident of West Bend. He graduated from West Bend High School with the class of 1967 and from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1972. Following college, he returned home to West Bend. He owned and operated Walter’s Carpet Gallery until the time of his death. Steve was a loving son, father, grandfather, brother and uncle. He had a beautiful smile and an infectious laugh. He adored his grandchildren, Wyatt and Ruby. The walls of his office were decorated with their photos and artwork. Throughout his life he enjoyed fishing, hunting, Badgers sports and the Green Bay Packers.
He is survived by his son, Ben; daughter-in-law, Heather; grandchildren Wyatt and Ruby; his mother, Alice; siblings Stuart (Jan) and Tracy (Colleen); nephews Zac (Anne) and Drew (Sarah); his great-nieces Joni and Neve and several cousins. Steve was preceded in death by his father, Bud Walter.
Due to COVID concerns, no funeral or memorial service will be scheduled at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to West Bend Little League are appreciated.
Steve’s family would like to thank the health care workers and staff at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa and Lutheran Home in Wauwatosa for their compassionate care of Steve in the last several weeks.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.