KEWASKUM
Steven J. Philippi
Nov. 5, 1966 — Sept. 9, 2021
Steven J. Philippi, age 54, of Kewaskum, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at Froedtert Memorial Hospital in Milwaukee with his loving family by his side. Steven was born in West Bend on November 5, 1966, son of Donald and Patricia (nee Flasch) Philippi. He graduated from West Bend High School Class of 1985. He was united in marriage to Christine Lisko on October 26, 1990, in Lake Geneva and had their vows blessed at Holy Angels on October 26, 1991.
Steven was a loving husband, wonderful daddy, proud grandpa, a friend to all he met and could talk to a stranger for hours. He will be remembered for his love of farming which he instilled into his children and who carry on the tradition today. He also passed on his passion for cars and snowmobiles to his kids. He had a love for the Brewers, Packers, Badgers and Nascar. Steven was active in the Kettle Moraine Klassic Kar Klub and the Kohlsville Kruisers snowmobile club. He was very active in planning car shows and class reunions. He worked for the city of West Bend in the Sewer Utility until the time of death.
Steven is survived by his wife of 30 years, Chris (nee Lisko), his 25-year-old daughter Marissa (fiancé Dakota Trujillo), his 23-year-old son Trayton, and the apple of his eye, 1-year-old granddaughter Lillianna. He is further survived by his parents Donald and Patricia Philippi, sisters Donna (John) Hupfer, Christy (Dave) Starr, brother Brian, parents-in-law James and Vivian Lisko, sister-in-law Cindy (Donnie) Cridelich and brother-in-law Kevin (Sherry) Lisko and other family members and friends and of course his Simba Lion.
Steven was preceded in death by special uncles, Carl Melchiors and Wilmer Philippi, affectionately called Charlie, dear friend Rick Blaeske along with other family members and the many fur buddies he held dear to his heart, especially Magnum and Tucker.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 5:00 pm on Thursday September 16th, at Holy Angels Catholic Church (138 N. 8th Ave., West Bend, WI 53095) with Fr. Howard Haase presiding. Visitation will be at the church on Thursday from 2-4:45 pm.
The family wishes to thank all of the staff at Froedtert Hospital CVICU. Their kind and compassionate care meant the world to the family.
Family and friends are encouraged to bring photos of Steven to share with the family, kindly asking you to put your names on the back and date if known and will be greatly appreciated. An area will be available for those who wish to share written memories as well.
Memorial Contributions can be made to the family.
