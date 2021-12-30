Steven R. Hare, 72
Steven R. Hare of Grafton, passed away at Aurora Medical Center on December 23, 2021 at the age of 72.
Beloved husband of Sheril L. (nee Trombley).
Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 31, 2021 - 12 Noon at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Grafton. Visitation will be held at the church from 11:00 AM - 11:45 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Grafton or Family Sharing of Ozaukee Co. are appreciated.
