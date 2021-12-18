WEST BEND
Steven R. Harter
Steven R. Harter, age 83 of West Bend, died on Friday, December 17, 2021 at Cornerstone Assisted Living in West Bend.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, December 22, at 1 p.m. at Holy Angels Catholic Church with burial following in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be at the church on Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. until 12:45 p.m.
A complete obituary will appear in Tuesday’s edition of The Daily News.
The Schmidt Funeral Home of West Bend is serving the family. For more information, visit www.schmidtfuneralhome.com or call 262-334-2301.