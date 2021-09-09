Steven Richard Siewert, 85
Steven Richard Siewert, 85, of Cedarburg passed away peacefully at Aurora Medical Center in Grafton on Sept. 5, 2021 surrounded by his loving, extended family.
Steve was born in Milwaukee to the late Sylvia (nee Miller) and Erwin Siewert on Sept. 17, 1935. He graduated from Custer High School in Milwaukee and continued his education at UW-Milwaukee, where he earned a degree in accounting. Steve met the love of his life, Geraldine Sauer, and they were united in marriage at Zion Lutheran Church in Milwaukee on Sept. 22, 1956, five days after his 21st birthday. Steve and Geraldine purchased a small house on Daphne Street in Milwaukee and started their family there before moving to and continuing to raise their children in the Town of Grafton where they have resided for the past 52 years. After college graduation, Steve was employed by MilPrint in Milwaukee, a subsidiary of Phillip Morris, where he worked as an accountant for many years. He later worked at a smaller printing company, Wetzel Brothers, where he honed his business sense. Subsequently, he and two close business partners purchased Imperial Lithographing, where he worked until his retirement in 1998.
Steve was an avid fisherman, spending hours on the northern Wisconsin lakes, enduring the extremes of weather, much to the chagrin of his family members in the boat, in an endless search for the “big one.” He was always open to a good game of cribbage or sheepshead and his quirky sense of humor kept all around him well entertained. He enjoyed music from artists of old such as Frank Sinatra, Andy Williams and would often serenade us with several verses of “Two Little Boys,” “There is room on my horse for two.” He enjoyed golfing regularly with his family and close buddies until issues with eyesight and chronic leg pain made that activity difficult. Steve was a dedicated Packers, Badgers and Northwestern fan and loved to follow the sporting activities of his children and grandchildren, whether in person or by hearing of the game results later when he could no longer attend. Steve was most proud of and was blessed by his large, extended loving family. As the patriarch of this large family, Steve was always happy to see any of his five children, 14 grandchildren or seven great-grandchildren, with another on the way!
Steve is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Geraldine, and their five children, Linda (Kent) Hyde, Lisa (Dick) Harris, Laura (Doug) Wilde, Steve (Lynda) Siewert and Jeri (Marty) Meyers. He is further survived by 14 grandchildren, Kevin, Eric and Alex Hyde, Sarah (nee Hyde) Hardy, Leah (nee Wilde) Anderson, Lindsay (nee Wilde) Charles, Jacob Wilde, Nate and Stephanie Siewert, MaKenzie, Bryce, Logan, Connor and Jenna Meyers, as well as seven great-grandchildren (with an eighth on the way!). He was preceded in death by his parents, Sylvia and Erwin Siewert, as well as his sister, Joan Cler.
Per Steve’s wishes, a private small funeral and celebration of life will be held. Online condolences can be sent to the Siewert family at https://muellerfuneralhome.com. Memorial donations can be given to First Immanuel Church or the Ozaukee County Humane Society.
A limb has fallen from the family tree
I keep hearing a voice that says “Grieve not for me”
Remember the best times, the laughter, the song
The good life I lived while I was strong
Continue my heritage, I’m counting on you
Keep smiling and surely the sun will shine through
My mind is at ease, my soul is at rest
Remembering all, how I truly was blessed
Continue traditions, no matter how small
Go on with your life, don’t worry about falls
I miss you all dearly, so keep up your chin
Until the day comes when we’re together again.