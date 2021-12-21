Steven Robert Harter
Jan. 11, 1938 - Dec. 17, 2021
Steven Robert Harter passed away peacefully the morning of December 17, 2021.
Steve was born January 11, 1938, in West Bend. He was the oldest of six boys to Elmer and Gertrude (nee Reisch) Harter.
Steve spent his lifetime driving things for others, first as a milkman for Borden’s and soon after, for a long time, as delivery man for United Parcel Service.
Steve could get anyone to talk. He would meet perfect strangers and after a few minutes you would have thought they knew each other for 20 years. He had the gift of being able to connect to people, and most of all, it was important to him to remember that connection.
Steve is survived by his loving wife of nearly 60 years, Luella; their three children Michael (Jennifer) Harter, Mark Harter and Tim (Sara) Harter; his eight grandchildren McKenzie, Madeline, Ted Harter, Matthew, Sarah (Andrew) Schumaker, Kathryn, Olivia and Paige Harter. He is further survived by three siblings, Robert (Sue), Daniel (Patti) and David Harter, and many nieces and nephews.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Gertrude; and his brothers Richard, Donald and sister-in-law Cathy.
The family would like to thank his doctors at Froedtert Health, Dr. Zoran Gajic and Dr. Colin Mooney. They would further like to extend their deepest gratitude to the caretakers at The Cornerstone Assisted Living and Preceptor Home Health and Hospice.
Steve served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict.
The family will greet relatives and friends during a period of visitation on Wednesday, December 22 from 10:30 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. at Holy Angels Catholic Church with a Mass of Christian Burial at 1 p.m. Wednesday. Burial services with military honors will follow at Washington County Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Holy Angels Catholic Church or The Threshold, Inc., are appreciated.
Schmidt Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family during this time. Messages of comfort and condolence for the family may be left in an online guest book at www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.