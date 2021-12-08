Suellen Lynn (Whaley) Deyo
Suellen Lynn (Whaley) Deyo went to sleep Sunday night, November 28, and woke up in the arms of Jesus after a heart attack sometime during the night. The medical examiner said she went quickly, her face looked peaceful and she had the look of an angel.
Suellen was born May 30, 1951, the eldest of 6 children born to Joellen (Lord) and Samuel Whaley in Grand Forks, ND. The family moved to Delavan while Suellen was in 4th grade. She graduated from Delavan-Darien High School in 1970. While in her early 20s, Suellen trusted Jesus Christ as her personal savior, when she believed that He died on the cross, shedding His blood to pay for her sins, that He was buried and rose 3 days later from the Dead, just like He said that He would, proving that He is God and everything that He said will come true.
In the mid-1970s Suellen joined New Tribes Mission, going through all their training. She was assigned in the fall of 1980 to serve in the kitchen of the New Tribes Bible Institute in Jackson, MI. That is where she met student Bob Deyo. They fell in love and were married on June 5, 1982 in Jackson, MI. She then joined Bob at Camp Awana, Fredonia, where he was already on staff as cook. The State of Michigan required premarital physicals, where it was detected that she had cervical cancer. Two months after getting married, she had a hysterectomy and was cancer-free for the rest of her life.
In 1986 they were assigned to the Brussels, Belgium, base when they joined Operation Mobilization, an International Christian Organization. Suellen was a bookkeeper, while Bob fed the staff. In April of 1987, they were transferred to one of the OM’s book selling ships: M/V Logos, in Panama. Suellen was bookkeeper and Bob as Chief Cook. On the night of January 4, 1988, 10 minutes to midnight, they were shipwrecked in the Beagle Channel, south of the island of Tierre del Fuego, along with 137 others of the crew and staff from 30 different countries, the youngest being 6 weeks old. They abandoned ship at 4:30 a.m. January 5, all getting off safely. They returned back to their previous roles at Camp Awana and were there until March 1989, when they joined the newly acquired M/V Logos II, in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. They were there for 14 months as the ship underwent renovation before finally sailing in May of 1990. They returned to Camp Awana in September 1992, after having served God in Eastern Europe, Western Europe, West Africa, Central and South America, in 41 countries and having worked with people from over 70 countries.
Suellen, then, worked off camp, as a cashier at Midway Gas Station in Random Lake. In 2001 she took the same role in Boltonville at Marshall’s Corners and was there for the next 20 years under 3 different owners.
They left Camp Awana after a third of a century, purchasing their first ever house in Boltonville in June of 2018. Bob was on a sales trip in Lynchburg, VA, when Suellen went to heaven. She didn’t die alone as the dog and 2 of their 5 cats were also on the bed, when Suellen was found by her brother Mike, who had arrived at 9 a.m. Monday, November 29, to do some work on the house.
Suellen was a kind, compassionate woman of God. She was one of those rare individuals that never had an enemy. She loved gardening, mowing the lawn and enjoyed HGTV. She learned to play flute as an inaugural member of Tri-County New Horizons Band, also joining the Port Washington City Band, playing with them for 7 years. She was also an owner of the Green Bay Packers and went to sleep that night knowing that they had won. The following Sunday, December 5, would have been her and Bob’s 474-month wedding anniversary, as he kept track by the months, 6 days away from their 40th wedding anniversary.
Suellen is survived by her husband, Bob; sister Mona (Dave) Taylor of Elkhorn; and brother Mike (Kelly) Whaley of Oconomowoc; and several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her beloved dog, Lexi and cats: Smokey, Cinco, Simba, Dot and Little Eyes. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters Beryth and Laurie; and her brother Mark. Ciara Mist, her golden retriever, also preceded her.
Suellen was cremated, with a celebration of life being planned for late spring/early summer.
Suellen’s final arrangements are being handled by the Schmidt Funeral Home in West Bend. If you would like to leave a message of comfort or condolence please visit www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.