Susan A. Maurer
Feb. 1, 1947 - Aug. 19, 2021
Susan A. Maurer (nee Walsh) passed away peacefully Thursday, August 19th, 2021, age 74, with the love of her life, Tom at her side holding her hands. Susan was born on Feb. 1, 1947 to Arthur and Gewelma (Jody) Walsh in Harvey, N.D. She was the second of five children Ñ older sister MaryBeth and younger siblings Connie, Barbara, and John. Susan spent her early childhood in Waupaca. The family moved when she was 9 years old and she spent the rest of her school years in Friendship.
After attending Madison Business College in Madison, she entered the professional world, serving as an executive assistant in various international companies. After giving birth to her two daughters, Beth Anne and Sarah Lynn, life moved Susan from Madison to Fond du Lac, and finally to West Bend. It was in West Bend that Susan met Tom Maurer and they spent the next 36 years together, expanding her family to include stepdaughter Becky, three sons-in-law (Mike, Mike, and John), and 8 grandchildren (Zoe, Allie, Madeline, Evan, Natalie, Megan, Ryan, and Grant).
Susan’s energy and outgoing nature made her a friend to everyone she met. Together Susan and Tom spent years as part of the Milwaukee Ballroom Dance community. She loved knitting golfing, reading, and forming friendships with many who shared her passions. She even ran half-marathons at the age of 55! Friends were always welcome to pop by, enjoy a glass of wine and a friendly chat in their peaceful backyard pool area. Her doors were always open, as was her heart.
In 2009 Susan fought her first battle with cancer. Fighting and surviving breast cancer inspired her to work closely for years with the Susan G. Komen foundation. Again, she forged friendships and inspired others with her energy and dedication to this incredible cause. She continued to live life to the fullest, traveling regularly, leaving the cold Wisconsin winters for warmer regions like Austin, TX and later Charleston, S.C. She loved to travel, and trips to Hawaii, Mexico, Italy, Denmark and Ireland fulfilled many of her dreams.
In 2017 Susan again fought cancer. It was a different battle than before, but her strength and determination once again carried her through. She was NOT going to miss out on life and seeing those grandkids continue to grow! After a couple of great years filled with friendship, travel, and love, in 2020 Susan faced yet a third bout with cancer. This time, although her determination and strength were still as strong as ever, the cancer would not relent. After battling for a year with the love and support of her family and friends, Susan reached the end of her journey. Throughout it all she was steadfast, pragmatic, determined, strong, and graceful. She allowed those who loved her most to share their love by letting them take care of her until the end. She trusted, she accepted, and she loved. Her legacy lives on in her children and grandchildren, her husband Tom and all who knew her.
A gathering will be held at the Schmidt Funeral Home in West Bend on Saturday, September 11th, 2021, 12:30-1:15 PM. A Celebration of Life will follow at 1:30 PM. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Southeast Wisconsin Affiliate of Susan G. Komen or Horizon Home Care and Hospice.
The Schmidt Funeral Home in West Bend is serving the family. If you would like to leave a message of comfort or condolence please visit www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.