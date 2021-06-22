Susan Ann Eichstaedt, 72
Susan Ann Eichstaedt (nee Czaja). Of Grafton, May 31, 2021, age 72 yrs. Beloved wife of the late Greg Eichstaedt. Loving mom of Scott (Amanda). Loving grandma of Ethan and Blaine. Further survived by her brother, Tom (Cathy) Czaja, other relatives and many friends.
Mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday, June 28, 2021 – 12:00 p.m. (noon) at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church 1619 Washington St., Grafton. Private Interment will be at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church on Monday from 11:00 to 11:45 a.m.
Memorials to St. Joseph's Catholic Church or the Honor Flight Program appreciated.