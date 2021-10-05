WEST BEND
Susan K. Limbach
Susan K. Limbach, 64, of West Bend, died Thursday September 30, 2021. She was born in Madison to Riley and Donna Mincy (Hempel). Sue married Kurt Backhaus and had two children, Jesse and Jacki Backhaus. Later, Sue married Tom Limbach. Together they enjoyed Big Cedar Lake, the labyrinth garden at Regner, bike rides, and walks. She also had a love for her family and her cats.
Sue is survived by her husband, Tom Limbach; children, Jesse Backhaus (Ashley) and Jacki (Rob) Backhaus; father, Riley Mincy; sisters, Terri (Joe) Kosloske and Chris Mincy; nephews, Jake (Katie) Kosloske and Josh Kosloske; great-nephew, Paxton; brother-in-law, John Limbach (Kathleen); sister-in-law, Jo Evenson; stepchildren, Mike (Chris) Limbach, Lisa Limbach, and Jed Limbach; cats, Kiki, Maggie, and Sam.
Preceded in death by her mother, Donna Mincy, and cat, Kiko.
Private services will be held.
Phillip Funeral Home is serving the family and can be reached at 262-338-2050.