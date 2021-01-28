Susan Kay Wittenberg, 70
Susan Kay Wittenberg of McKinney, Texas, passed away unexpectedly January 6, 2021, at the age of 70. Near the Gila National Forest in southwestern New Mexico, Sue and husband, retired M.D. John, were hiking with Sue’s St. Bernard, Kona, each morning and riding their motorcycle in the afternoon. Sue, in great shape, kept ahead of John hiking most days.
A faithful exerciser, Sue did have a history of lumbar spine problems eight years earlier.
After a nice morning hike and afternoon motorcycle ride the day before, the morning of January 2, Sue found she could not put any weight on her legs, she could not stand or walk. Not better the next day, sitting her on a cooler with wheels, John rolled her to their Yukon, lifted her in, and drove her to the nearest medical center 30 miles away. The COVID-19 closed-door restrictions kept John from accompanying Sue into the Gila Regional Medical Center Emergency Room.
Two hours later Sue was wheeled back out through the single ER door. The diagnosis listed was “chronic back pain.” She was advised to take Tylenol, use lidocaine topical cream, and do back exercises! John was dumbfounded. Now what should they do?
Sue was talking, breathing, eating and drinking, and was in no pain when lying still, so she and John decided they needed to get back to Dallas, Texas, to get medical attention. Sue was comfortable on the bed John rigged up for the back of their Yukon, as they made their way home.
In Pecos, Texas, John pulled into a truck stop to help Sue roll onto her side. She suddenly complained of shortness of breath, then stopped breathing. CPR and the 911 ambulance professionals were unsuccessful in bringing her back to life.
Sue was the fourth and last child born to George Rathke and Esther (Tischer) Rathke in the farming town of Kirchhayn, Wisconsin, March 3, 1950. After the family farm burned, they moved to Cedarburg. Susan attended First Immanuel Lutheran church school through the eighth grade. She was a devoted fan of baseball, football and all other sports, as were all her family members. She loved watching her brothers play baseball and sat up in the bleachers at the city park for the night games when she was young. She was a star cheerleader in grade school and at Cedarburg High School, where she became the head varsity cheerleader. A bright, hardworking student with a great smile and personality, Susan attended the University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse and then transferred to UW-Madison and received a Bachelor of Science Biology degree. She then received a Registered Nursing degree in Madison where she began her nursing career.
Susan married UW-Madison medical student John F. Wittenberg at First Immanuel Church in Cedarburg on July 7, 1973. She would always be his partner on mountain hiking trips, hunting and camping trips.
After their education years in Madison, Sue and John moved to Galveston, Texas, to further John’s medical training. The next three years were filled with learning to love living in Texas, buying their first small home and beginning a family with their first son, John Michael Wittenberg. Sue applied her nursing training to hospital surgery work during those wonderful years on Galveston Island.
In 1976 Sue, John and son Johnny moved to the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas, still a small town with a few affordable homes. Sue gave birth to three more sons. One died shortly after birth. Not long after, sons Mackey and Casey eased the pain of that loss. Sue continued RN work when she was able, along with raising her busy family of three boys. She loved it! She never missed their baseball, basketball or soccer games. Susan was a devoted member of Faith Lutheran Church in Plano more than 40 years. She was an avid reader, carrying one or two books wherever she went.
After the boys grew up, Sue and John explored the world together on scuba diving trips, cruises to the Panama Canal, Amazon River, Alaska, the Baltic Sea, Mediterranean Sea, and trips to Egypt, South America, China and Tibet Ñ all before the pandemic.
After COVID, it became best to limit travel to road trips in the western states, hiking with Kona, her St. Bernard, in the morning and riding on the back of John’s motorcycle in the afternoons.
Sue was an amazing woman, wife, mother, John’s best friend and bike passenger. She always had a great smile and laughed at John’s stupid jokes!
We grieve because she left too soon. We feel comfort because she will not suffer in old age and will be in heaven with her God and Savior, Jesus.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 47 years, John F. Wittenberg, M.D., of McKinney, Texas; sons, John M. Wittenberg and wife, Mandy, of Coppell, Texas, Jas Mackey Wittenberg of McKinney, Texas, and Casey T. Wittenberg and wife, Chelsea, of Wylie, Texas; grandchildren, Sydnee Wittenberg, Kayden Wittenberg, and Cailyn Delay; and a host of other loving family members and friends.
Susan was preceded in death by her parents, George and Esther (Tischer) Rathke; brothers Derald Rathke and George Rathke; and sister, Sandy (Rathke) Hoffmann.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 6, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, 1701 East Park Blvd., Plano, Texas 75074.