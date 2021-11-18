Susan Lee Wittenberg
Sept. 19, 1950 - Nov. 14, 2021
Our beloved mother, grandmother, daughter, niece, cousin and friend Susan Lee Wittenberg departed her loving family unexpectedly, at 71 years old, on November 14, 2021. Born in Milwaukee on September 19, 1950 to her parents Florence and Claude Schickert. Susan grew up in Slinger, where she attended St. Peter Catholic school until 8th grade and then graduated from Slinger High school in 1968.
She was a dedicated custodian of 31 years for the Germantown School District. Where she was known as “Miss Sue” to every student that walked her squeaky clean floors. During her days off she was also known as “Ma” to her daughters’ closest friends.
Susan was a mother to Tonya McGraw, Julie Jasper and Brandie Wittenberg. She raised her children with love, strength and devotion. Besides her children, she is survived by; John McGraw, Brittany McGraw and Andrei Ionita, Jason McGraw, Brian Harvey, Rena Harvey, Kyle Jasper, Aiden Jasper, Dallis Wittenberg and Taylor Schellinger, Samantha Stephenson, Craig Stephenson, Connie Stengl Schickert, Gerald Edward Stengl, Garrent Stengl, Ashley Clark, Gage Stengl, Britni Eastin, David Eastin, Chloe Eastin, Brooklyn Eastin, Mason Eastin, and Deegan Eastin.
Susan is now at rest with her mother Florence A. Schickert and father Claude P. Schickert.
No one who met Susan forgot her infectious passion for her family and favorite activities; she loved spending time together, doing puzzles, working with her school kids over the years, smiling, laughing to her favorite television shows, cooking the biggest meals and being a caretaker to everyone near and dear to her. When you think of Susan, celebrate the good memories you have of her. Remember that life is fragile, short and should be lived to the fullest.
