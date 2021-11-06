JACKSON
Susan M. Bumpke
Dec. 3, 1948 — Nov. 3, 2021
Susan M. Bumpke (nee Wetsten), 72, of Jackson, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at Kathy Hospice in West Bend.
She was born on December 3, 1948, to the late Anton and LaVerne (nee Pieper) Wetsten in Milwaukee. She grew up in Milwaukee and graduated from Custer High School. On July 31, 1999, she was united in marriage to Michael Bumpke in Jackson. Susan worked as a CNA for many years and also worked at the Washington County Humane Society. She loved horses especially Solomon and her Donkey, Murray. Susan was very artistic and crafty making custom Stall Signs for the horses. She and Mike had run a small horse farm in Fond du Lac for 15 years. Susan especially enjoyed spending time with family and friends and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Those Susan leaves behind to cherish her memory include her husband, Mike Bumpke; daughter, Gina Marchese; two step-children, Tonya Bumpke and Scott (Heather) Bumpke; three grandchildren; six step-grandchildren; one great-grandchild; one step-great-grandchild, two brothers, Michael (Cathy) Wetsten and Tim (Tammy) Wetsten; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Tony Marchese.
A Celebration of Life visitation will be held on Friday, November 12, 2021, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend.
Memorial to Holy Land Donkey Haven in Mt. Calvary in Susan’s name is appreciated by the family.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Kathy Hospice for all their help and care.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral Homes have been entrusted with Susan’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.