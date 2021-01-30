WEST BEND
Susan (Sue) Detert
Aug. 19, 1946 — Jan. 26, 2021
Susan (Sue) Detert, 74, passed away on January 26, 2021, from complications of diabetes at her residence in Ivy Manor, West Bend, where she had resided since September of 2020. Her children thank the caretakers at Ivy Manor and Preceptor Hospice for the phenomenal love, kindness, and quality of care they gave our mom. They are truly angels here on earth.
Sue was born on August 19, 1946, in Sheboygan, to Roland E. Kastorff and Mary C. Kastorff (Loersch). Susan grew up in Fond du Lac, was married and had three children, then went on to earn her bachelor’s degree in nursing from UW-Oshkosh and her master’s degree from UW-Madison. She spent many years as an RN in pediatric nursing, and loved her years caring for newborn babies at St. Agnes Hospital. She then went on to teach nursing at Marian College before earning her diabetes specialist license which she utilized as a diabetes educator in Fond du Lac and Janesville until she retired. She spent her life helping and serving others in the health care field and touched the lives of many patients.
She enjoyed reading, cooking, baking, shopping, snuggling with her cat, and puttering in her garden. She loved babies and spending time with her grandchildren. Her favorite vacations included relaxing at a cottage on a lake up north, visiting her son in Japan, and a cruise to Alaska with her daughter.
She is survived by her children: Mary Bush (Jeff), Jim Detert (Natalie), and Anne Hatfield (Chris), as well as her six grandchildren: Cameron and Mason Bush, Laurel and Ellie Detert, and Lucas and Maddie Hatfield. She is also survived by her brother, James Kastorff (CA), and her sister Mary Ann Kastorff (MN).
A small family service will be held at Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum in Fond du Lac at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Ivy Manor at 370 S. Forest Avenue, West Bend, WI, 53095. Or, please simply do an act of kindness in her memory.