Susan ‘Susie’ Lynn Megal
June 25, 1957 - Oct. 4, 2021
Susan “Susie" Lynn Megal passed away peacefully on October 4th, 2021.She was born on June 25th, 1957, in Milwaukee to Gordon “James” and June (Stevenson) Feyrer.
Susie attended Slinger High School, graduating in 1975. She was a proud owner and partner of Craftsman Siding and Windows family business and was presently employed at Kohl’s Corporate Office.
Susie developed a passion for horses in her younger years which carried through her adult life. She proudly and successfully was involved in horse jumping competitions, accomplishing many awards. Her horses were boarded at Heartfield Farm where she also taught young students equestrian riding and jumping. Susie loved nature, her garden, and her animals. She also enjoyed an occasional Sunday boat ride on Big Cedar Lake where she liked to relax and unwind.
Those she leaves behind cherished family members include her daughter Courtney Hamilton (Andrew Balistreri)and her life partner Kenneth Szablewski. She is further survived by her siblings Sandra (Richard) Gadow; Daniel (Bernadette) Feyrer; and Jeffrey (Jill) Feyrer. Her aunts Shirley Ragsdale and Mary Ann Stevenson; uncle Robert (Rhelda) Atkinson; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Susie is preceded in death by her parents, Gordon “James” and June (Stevenson) Feyrer; her aunt Bernice Kloden; and her uncles; George Ragsdale and Ronald Feyrer.
A special thank you to Dr. Brian Wolter and the nurses and staff at Froedtert West Bend Hospital for the care and compassion provided.
A Memorial Service will be held at 6:30 pm on Wednesday, Oct 13th at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W Paradise Dr West Bend, WI 53095) with Deacon Mike Koebel presiding. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 4:30 pm until 6:15 pm. The service will be live streamed at 6:30 pm on the Phillip Funeral Homes Facebook page.
Memorials are appreciated to Washington County Humane Society (3650 WI-60 Trunk, Slinger, WI 53086 262-677-4388).
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.
(262) 338-2050/www.phillipfuneralhome.com.