Susana ‘Sue’ DeLeon Blomstrom
April 7, 1941 - Sept. 24, 2021
Susana “Sue” DeLeon Blomstrom, 80, of West Bend, passed away on Sept. 24, 2021, at Froedtert Hospital in West Bend, with her family at her side.
Susan was born on April 7, 1941, in San Antonio, Texas, the daughter of the late Juan G. and Eloisa (nee Vasquez) DeLeon. On April 27, 1970, she was united in marriage to Victor Blomstrom in Milwaukee.
Susan’s childhood started in San Antonio TX. She was always proud to be a Texas native and never hesitated to let people know. Susan moved to Sturtevant during her teen years with her family. Shortly after this, they settled into Milwaukee. Susan worked several factory jobs and started a family. She was so happy to be a mother; she loved her children very much.
Later in life she became a certified alcohol and drug counselor. She was one of the first three Hispanic women to achieve this certification in the state of Wisconsin. She was always very proud of this. She worked with her brother Ralph at Renew Counseling. Together they helped people get and stay sober. This was her passion. She moved on to several other facilities through the years. When she retired, she never stopped working. Susan was a pillar in the West Bend Hispanic community.
She continued to work part time as a translator. She worked with dentists, doctors, and the school districts to make sure that people were getting the proper care and information they needed. Susan also helped people gain their citizenship. She was still continuing her education on information to help with this.
Susan spent many evenings enjoying playing Scrabble, watching “Wheel of Fortune” and “Jeopardy!” with her husband. Susan loved to read, she always had stacks of books all over the house. She loved to crochet blankets, scarves, and hats for those she loved. She loved flowers, nature, the birds and animals that visited her yard. Most of all, Susan loved her family. She was the glue that held her family together. Her children, grandchildren, great- and great-great-grandchildren were her world.
Those Susan leaves behind to cherish her memory include her husband, Victor; four children, Clara Kulinski, Mario Rodriguez, Steven Rodriguez, and Mary Sue (Tony) Bloemer; two stepsons, Victor (Cheryl) Blomstrom and William (Andrea) Blomstrom; thirteen grandchildren, Shannon, Alexis, Vanessa, Mario Jr., Joseph, Rebecca, Daniel, Alicia, Rachel, Veronica, Jesse, Kenny, and John; six great-grandchildren, Savannah, Shaun, Esabella, Leilani, Bobby, and Romeo; a great-great-granddaughter, Janelly; two brothers; a sister; other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, Susan was preceded in death by a son, Michael Rodriguez, and eight siblings.
Susan will be missed every day by her friends and family.
VISITATION: Sue’s family will greet relatives and friends at the Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington St., in West Bend, on Saturday, October 2, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.
FUNERAL SERVICE: A funeral service for Sue will be held on Saturday at the funeral home at 4:00 p.m.
The Myrhum - Patten Funeral and Cremation Service has been entrusted with Sue’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.