Suzanne ‘Suzi’ Barthel, 70
Suzanne "Suzi" Barthel, aged 70, died at her home in Mequon on December 23, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Andy Barthel; her daughter, Sheri (Peter Sternkopf) Kroes; and her step-son, Joe Barthel.
Suzi was born on November 27, 1950, in San Antonio, TX, to Joseph Otho Kaiser and Grace Marie Smith. In her late teens, Suzi moved to San Francisco, CA, where she began working in accounting for a travel agency and met Sheri’s father, David Kroes. With the idea of having a child, they relocated to Milwaukee, in the late 1970s to be closer to his family. After several years of marriage, they parted. Accounting became Suzi’s career, and after changing companies a couple times, Suzi found her work home at Pflow Industries. That’s also where she met the love of her life, Andy. They enjoyed 28 years of marriage.
Suzi was an artist who tried her hand at photography, painting, calligraphy and even jewelry making. Suzi loved food and drinks, sharing happy hours with friends or family and showing others how to make things like her famous enchiladas and chili or tacos. Suzi enjoyed nature and adventures, outdoor activities and taking random road trips.
Suzi was generous, kind and silly. What will be remembered most about Suzi is her love of the simple pleasures and how she just wanted to have fun in life. She didn’t want people to mourn her, but to cherish her memory and enjoy the happiness they shared with her. She would want us all to do this: “Enjoy life and love. Instead of putting it off, rejoice and do the things that you want to do. Today is the first day of the rest of your life.”
Private family services will be held.
