Suzette Marie Weir, 70
Suzette Marie Weir passed on to eternal life on January 17, 2021, at the age of 70. She was a beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt and grandmother. She was born in Chicago, IL, on September 16, 1950. Suzette moved to Grafton in 1976 with her husband to raise their two young boys. She was an outstanding person and brightened the day of anyone she was around. She was loved deeply.
Suzette is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Charles Weir Sr.; her son Charles Weir Jr. (Amy); her son Brian Weir; grandchildren, Zachary and Ashley; brother Walter “Butch” Hamera (Janine); sister, Patricia Stevenson (Steve); and brother David Lein. She was preceded in death by her mother, Alice Lein; father, Robert Hamera; and sister Linda Weidman.
Sue was a member of Pilgrim United Church of Christ. A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Monday, January 25, 2021, at Eernisse Funeral Home, 1167 Washington Avenue, Cedarburg, WI, 53012. Pastor Ashley Nolte will preside. The Weir family will receive visitors at the funeral home from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service.
The Eernisse Funeral Home of Cedarburg is assisting the family with arrangements.