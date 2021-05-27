SLINGER
Suzette Yvonne Seiler
Oct. 10, 1948 - May 23, 2021
Suzette Yvonne Seiler, 72, of Slinger was called home on Sunday, May 23, 2021.
Sue was preceded in death by her mother and father, Harry and Mavis Seiler, and her eldest son, Anthony Torbeck. She is survived by sister Janet Anderson, brother Allen Seiler (Julie), sister Elsa Seiler, and brother Andrew Seiler; sons William Torbeck, John Torbeck (Debbie), and Ian Seiler; grandchildren Austin and Ashlee Torbeck (Lewis); and many nieces and nephews.
“Our bodies many pass on but Suzette will live forever within our stories and memories.”
A celebration of life is to be announced at a later date.
Donations in remembrance of sue can be made at: https://gofund.me/fcadf158. Donations will be put toward the cost of services and medical expenses.
Sharing of memories can be done at the cremation society of Waukesha, https://www.cremationsocietyofwaukesha.com/obituary?name=suzette-yvonne-seiler.