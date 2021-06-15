KEWASKUM
Sylvester F. ‘Skeeter’ McNamara
April 7, 1925 - May 27, 2021
Sylvester F. “Skeeter” McNamara, 96, of Kewaskum peacefully joined Jesus and his family in heaven on May 27, 2021. Born in Cleveland, WI on April 7, 1925, to the late Francis “Frank” and Anna (nee Schneider) McNamara, he was the youngest son and one of seven children on the Campbellsport family farm. On April 28, 1956, Skeeter was joined in marriage to Ruth L. Burckardt of Milwaukee. Ruth preceded Skeeter on April 30, 2015.
Skeeter learned how to work hard and care for others at an early age and loved shadowing his father who was an agricultural leader of strip farming in the area.
Caring for others was at Skeeter’s core. He cared about family and friends and what they were doing and how he could help. Skeeter worked for 42 years at Regal Ware where he was a foreman. He was also a member of the Regal Ware 25 Year Club. But Skeeter also knew how to have fun. A jokester and teaser, he was ready to get the laughter started and kept it going. It was during one of his adventures that he met the love of his life, Ruth. Engaged and married not long after they welcomed daughter, Mary Lynne, and two years later, son Tommy.
Gardening, playing sheepshead, helping family, helping the community, and a knack for conversing with anyone were his trademarks. Skeeter’s garden lettuce and tomatoes were family favorites. He and other members of his home parish, Holy Trinity in Kewaskum, spent many an hour refurbishing, building, painting numerous churches, rectory, and school projects. Those that spent time with him or had the chance of playing Sheepshead with him knew laughter. But Skeeter’s main focus in later years was his grandson, Tyler. Proud to his core, his “best buddy” meant the world to him.
Keeping Skeeter’s love, warmth, and memory alive are his daughter, Mary (James) Wittmann; grandson, Tyler (Shae) Wittmann; great-granddaughter, Aoife; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Welcoming him to eternal life is his lovely Ruth and son, Tommy - who has been patiently waiting for his daddy. Also waiting to greet him are his in-laws, Adolph and Agnes (nee Dieringer) Burckardt; his siblings and their spouses, Lucille (Gene) Stanchfield, Patrick (Sylvia) McNamara, Gordon McNamara, John McNamara, Alice (Glen) Taylor, and Betty (Leo “Whitey”) Otten; brother-in-law, Thomas Burckardt; and sister-in-law, Ethel (George) Schommer.
A Mass of Christian Burial in remembrance of Skeeter will be at 11 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 331 Main St, Kewaskum, WI with Fr. Jacob Strand officiating. Burial will be at St. Matthews Cemetery in Campbellsport.
The service will be recorded and found on the funeral home website for those unable to attend, and a picture collage will also be provided online.
Visitation will be held at church on Saturday, June 19, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. The family requests attendees wear masks.
The Wittmann families thank the exceptional care given to Skeeter at St. Joe’s Hospital and Kathy Hospice - special thanks to Piper and Jenny. Words cannot express how invaluable their support and care have been.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Skeeter’s arrangements. Please consider signing our online guest book (www.myrhum-patten.com) to share your condolences with the family. Cards addressed to the family may be sent in the care of Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington Street, West Bend, WI 53095.