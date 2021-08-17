Sylvia A. Reshel, 101
Sylvia A. Reshel (nee Duda) Of Mequon. Found peace surrounded by her family on August 7, 2021 at the age of 101 years and 7 months. Angels guided her to Jesus to behold the face of God. Loving wife and sweetheart of the late Leonard for over 60 years. Dear mother and friend of Sherry Lee Seitz, James (Rose Ann) Reshel, Cynthia (William) Strassburger, Michael J. Reshel, Julie (James) Dziatkiewicz, Bonnie (Dale) Ehrendreich, Laurie Ann Reshel and the late Jerald John Strauss. Mother-in-law of Marion Strauss. Adored grandmother of Tim (Tracie) Strauss, Scott Strauss, Katrina (Chris) Prosperi, Craig (Norma) Casper, Patrick (Tracy) Casper, Christopher (Tina) Reshel, Peter (Katie) Reshel, Nicole (Simone) Vitale, William (Elizabeth) Strassburger, Stephen (Mary) Dziatkiewicz, Paul Dziatkiewicz, Phillip (Erica) Dziatkiewicz Andrew Ehrendreich, Elizabeth Ehrendreich, Katherine Ehrendreich, Joshua J. Schaeffer and the late Anthony Strassburger. Further survived by 15 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her sons-in-law Ronald Casper and Gerald Seitz.
Visitation on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at Lumen Christi Catholic Church, 2750 W. Mequon Road, Mequon from 1 PM until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 2 PM. Burial on Friday, August 20, 2021 at Resurrection Cemetery at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials toward masses at Lumen Christi, EWTN Irondale, AL or Our Lady of Good Help Champion Wisconsin appreciated.
Love and pray for each other.
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family and can be reached at 262-241-8085.