WEST BEND
Sylvia Gerner
April 23, 1926 - April 19, 2021
Sylvia Gerner (nee Himstedt) passed away on April 19, 2021, at age 94 in West Bend. She was born to Herman and Freida Himstedt (nee Janke) on April 23, 1926. Sylvia was baptized and attended parochial church and school all through eighth grade and was confirmed. She worked at home plus she did many other jobs that were available to her. At 17, she worked in Port Washington at a shoe and pants factory. At 21, she worked in Cedarburg for Mercury Marine in Quality Control. She went along with Mercury Marine when they moved to Fond Du Lac, and after 38 years with the company she retired at age 62.
Sylvia was a loving wife to her husband, Merlin. She was noted for baking bread and making homemade applesauce. During Christmastime her German stollen bread was excellent. She also enjoyed sewing and doing alterations for the family. Sylvia loved to go fishing on what we know as Sylvia’s Lake. She had many fish stories that were told with great excitement on fish that were caught and the few that got away. Sylvia enjoyed traveling and both her and Merlin covered the United States and traveled to Europe to seven different countries. After living on the beautiful lake property, Sylvia and Merlin moved to Cedar Ridge Community in West Bend, where they have enjoyed living for the last five years.
A private service for family will be held on April 23, 2021.
Memorials in Sylvia’s honor to St. John’s Fredonia preschool are appreciated.